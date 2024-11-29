Open Menu

Intercollegiate Girls Badminton Tournament Concludes:

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2024 | 06:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The two-day Intercollegiate Girls Badminton Tournament concluded on Friday, which was held at the Government Graduate College for Girls Farooq Colony, under the auspices of the Sargodha education Board.

The concluding ceremony was attended by Principal Government Graduate College for Girls Farooq colony Prof Muntaha Javed as a chief guest while Director Sports Education board Roshan Zameer Kalro and Prof of Physical Education Madam Sabahat were also present.

In the tournament, Superior Girls College team clinched first position, Government Graduate College for Girls Farooq Colony got second while Reader Girls College stood third.

Addressing the audience, Principal Government Graduate College for Girls Farooq Colony Prof Muntaha Javed said these sports competitions provide an excellent platform for youth to showcase their talents.

Later, Director Sports Education Board Roshan Zameer Kalro expressed gratitude to the principal of Government Graduate College for Girls  Madam Muntahi Javed and Professor of Physical Education Madam Sabahat, for hosting the competition and ensuring excellent arrangements.

