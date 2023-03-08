UrduPoint.com

Intercollegiate Women Cricket Tournament Kicks Off

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Intercollegiate women cricket tournament kicks off

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :The Intercollegiate Women Cricket Tournament 2023 organised by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Sargodha kicked off here on Wednesday.

Secretary Education board Dr Mohsin Abbas was the chief guest of the inaugural ceremony while a large number of college female students and Director Physical Education Sargodha Board Roshan Zameer and Waqas Butt were also present.

In the inter-collegiate girls cricket competition, the teams of various girl colleges across the district were participating.

In the opening match, the team of Government Girls College Farooq Colony defeated the team of Iqra Girls College by 20 scores.

On the occasion, the chief guest of the ceremony, Secretary BISE Sargodha Dr Mohsin Abbas said that the BISE was utilising all resources for the promotion of sports.

He said that sports inculcate morals, discipline, learn responsibility and sense of mutual trust in students.

Apart from education, our girls were bringing laurel to the country due to their excellent skills in sports, he added.

