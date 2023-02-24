UrduPoint.com

Intercollegiate Women Hockey Tournament Kicks Off

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2023 | 04:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :The Intercollegiate Women Hockey Tournament 2023 organised by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Sargodha kicked off here on Friday day.

Secretary Education board Dr Mohsin Abbas was the chief guest of the inaugural ceremony while a large number of college female students and Director Physical Education Sargodha Board Roshan-e-Zameer, Waqas Butt, Madam Ayesha Siddiqa, Zaheer Abbas and Lala Asrar were also present.

In the inter-collegiate games, the teams of various girl colleges across the district were participating.

On the occasion, the chief guest of the ceremony, Secretary BISE Sargodha Dr Mohsin Abbas said that the BISE was utilising all resources for the promotion of sports.

He said that sports inculcate morals, discipline, learn responsibility and sense of mutual trust in students.

Apart from education, our girls were bringing laurel to the country due to their excellent skills in sports, he added.

