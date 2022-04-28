Interest-based financial system is Riba, FSC rules

(@Abdulla99267510)

The court has held that banks and other financial institutions receiving interest is against the Shariah.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 28th, 2022) The Federal Shariat Court on Thursday declared interest-based financial system in the country against sharia in Riba case.

A Federal Shariat Court (FSC) three-member bench announced the verdict.

The bench in its verdict ruled that the existing laws related to riba and interest were against Shariah and it was the responsibility of the government to replace the existing system and make laws in accordance to the guidance in Quran and Sunnah.

The court held that banks and other financial institutions receiving interest is against the Shariah. “Receiving additional amount on loans and change in agreement also comes under riba,” it ruled and directed the government to following Shariah laws while finalizing agreements with Chinese government for CPEC projects.

