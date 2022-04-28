UrduPoint.com

Interest-based Financial System Is Riba, FSC Rules

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 28, 2022 | 01:33 PM

Interest-based financial system is Riba, FSC rules

The court has held that banks and other financial institutions receiving interest is against the Shariah.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 28th, 2022) The Federal Shariat Court on Thursday declared interest-based financial system in the country against sharia in Riba case.

A Federal Shariat Court (FSC) three-member bench announced the verdict.

The bench in its verdict ruled that the existing laws related to riba and interest were against Shariah and it was the responsibility of the government to replace the existing system and make laws in accordance to the guidance in Quran and Sunnah.

The court held that banks and other financial institutions receiving interest is against the Shariah. “Receiving additional amount on loans and change in agreement also comes under riba,” it ruled and directed the government to following Shariah laws while finalizing agreements with Chinese government for CPEC projects.

Ends/

Related Topics

China CPEC Government Agreement Court

Recent Stories

Training camp for women series against Sri Lanka t ..

Training camp for women series against Sri Lanka to begin on 7 May

12 minutes ago
 realme 9 Pro+ Strikes the Right Balance of Power, ..

Realme 9 Pro+ Strikes the Right Balance of Power, Efficiency and Fluidity with i ..

15 minutes ago
 Training camp for women series against Sri-Lanka d ..

Training camp for women series against Sri-Lanka due to start on May 7

24 minutes ago
 Calligraphy classes in full swing at PNCA

Calligraphy classes in full swing at PNCA

1 minute ago
 Manzar Sehbai showers love on wife Samina Ahmed

Manzar Sehbai showers love on wife Samina Ahmed

2 minutes ago
 Lok Virsa to hold series of training courses in fo ..

Lok Virsa to hold series of training courses in folk, crafts & folk music

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.