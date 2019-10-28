Interest free business loans being provided to skilled, educated, entrepreneur youngsters: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Monday said that skilled, educated and entrepreneur youth were being provided interest free business loans

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Monday said that skilled, educated and entrepreneur youth were being provided interest free business loans.

Speaking at the International Students Convention & Expo 2019, Governor said that with the loan the youngsters could start their business, according to a statement.

Imran Ismail said that there were huge opportunities for development in various sectors in the country, full support was being provided for international investments, which was increasing. The foreign investments were of tremendous support for poverty alleviation.

He said that private sector was playing an active role in strengthening the national economy.

The Governor said that the youngsters prefer going abroad after attaining education from Pakistan, and it was everyone's right to choose his career.

He appealed to the youngsters of the country to prefer working in the country and starting businesses here.

Imran Ismail said that education had a key role in the development of any country. The present government was focusing on education so that the youngsters be highly educated to serve the nation for its prosperity and progress.

He said that under the Ehsaas program, scholarships would be given to the needy students. Prime Minister's vision was to make the country an Islamic welfare state where the government should work for the welfare of the people.

Vice-Chancellor of Quaid-e-Azam University, Vice-Chancellor of National Skill University, Director IBA and others also addressed the participants.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on the occasion launched a plantation campaign by planting a sapling at the IBA Institute.