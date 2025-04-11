Open Menu

Interest-free Housing Scheme Launched

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2025 | 05:10 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) A house was inaugurated here under the "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" programme in village Dheerke Kalan, district Gujrat.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Khizar Hayat Bhatti, Assistant Commissioner Gujrat Bilal Zubair, and the program’s focal person, Assistant Commissioner Habiba Bilal.

The officials jointly handed over the newly constructed home to the beneficiary family.It was informed during the event that 521 applications were approved from Gujarat district under the initiative. Of these, 474 successful applicants have been issued interest-free loans of Rs. 1.

5 million each, disbursed in two installments. The loan is to be repaid through monthly installments of Rs. 14,000 over a period of nine years.

Ms. Sidra Najeeb, the beneficiary, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Minister of Punjab, the district administration, and the program team, stating that the house is the most valuable gift of her life and a step towards a dignified future.ADC (Revenue) Khizar Hayat Bhatti, AC Bilal Zubair, and AC Habiba Bilal also interacted with other deserving families, listened to their feedback, and reaffirmed that the "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" program is not just a housing project but a source of hope for the underprivileged.

