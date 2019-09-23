Interest-free loan cheques distributed among 49 people

Cheques of interest-free loans worth Rs 1.7 million were distributed among 49 people including 27 females of district Nankana Sahib on Monday, under the Ehsaas initiative of Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety Division

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ):Cheques of interest-free loans worth Rs 1.7 million were distributed among 49 people including 27 females of district Nankana Sahib on Monday, under the Ehsaas initiative of Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety Division.

The ceremony was organised by Rural Community Development Programme (RCDP), a partner organisation of Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF).

According to sources, the PPAF is disbursing interest-free loans through the RCDP in four union councils of district Nankana Sahib where it had provided 37,000 loans worth Rs 881 million so far.

Head of PPAF Programme Simi Kamal was the chief guest on the occasion.

RCDP Chief Executive Officer Ghulam Murtaza Khokhar, in his address, lauded the government efforts for initiating Ehsaas Programme.

He said that the RCDP had disbursed interest-free loans among 2,700 BISP beneficiaries and among 1,300 graduates.

Simi Kamal said that the PPAF was implementing the interest-free loan programme in more than 100 districts through 24 partner organisation across the country.

The institution has approved Rs 5 billion as additional funding in the current financial year to upscale the programme to other districts of Pakistan, she added. She said that under the programme, 80,000 interest-free loans were being provided each month.