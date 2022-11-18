UrduPoint.com

Interest-free Loans Being Issued Through PHF: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 18, 2022 | 07:59 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has said that interest-free loans are being issued to health professionals through the Punjab Health Foundation (PHF).

She was chairing the 33rd board meeting of the PHF, held at the Department of Specialized Health and Medical education, here on Friday.

She said that through the PHF, interest-free loans of Rs 550 million had been issued to 790 health professionals in Punjab from July 2018 till date. She said that more than 500 unemployed people had got employment through interest-free loans to health professionals.

She directed the PHF to provide interest-free loans to more health professionals and conduct roadshows for the PHF.

Secretary Health Punjab Dr Ahmad Javaid Qazi, Special Secretary Wajid Ali Shah, Additional Secretary Finance Shahida Farrukh and other board members of PHF participated.

The decisions of the 32nd meeting were approved during the board meeting. Minutes of the 84th financial and technical meeting were approved and the minutes of the 8th HR Committee were approved during the board meeting. Extension of tenure of the employees of Punjab Health Foundation for another three years was also granted.

