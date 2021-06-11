UrduPoint.com
Interest Free Loans For Seasonal Crops A Blessing For Small Farmers

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 07:38 PM

Farmers on Friday extolled the government decision for the provision of interest free loan worth Rs150,000 for every seasonal crop and said it would not only help farmers economically but also enhance agricultural productivity

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Farmers on Friday extolled the government decision for the provision of interest free loan worth Rs150,000 for every seasonal crop and said it would not only help farmers economically but also enhance agricultural productivity.

Talking to APP, some representatives of Pakistan Kissan Ittehad Chaudhary Khalid Mahmood, Malik Ahmed Nawaz Asar, Shafique Aaraen, Ishnaaq Watto and some others said the provision of interest free loan for every seasonal crop was of vital importance, especially for the small farmers.

Earlier, the small farmers were unable to purchase pesticides, fertilizers and some other inputs timely which used to create trouble in enhancing their production, they added.

The said they had to borrow money on interest or purchase inputs on exorbitant prices from dealers. The dealers, usually, exploit small farmers by charging undue profit, they said adding however, the government's interest free loan facility would be a blessing for the peasants.

They said it would also help boost agriculture sector. They expressed satisfaction over pro-farmers policies of the incumbent government. They hoped that the agriculture sector would make rapid progress and also improve living standards of the farmers.

