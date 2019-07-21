UrduPoint.com
Interest Free Loans To Be Given To Farmers: Secy Agriculture

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 49 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 08:00 PM

Interest free loans to be given to farmers: Secy Agriculture

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) ::Secretary Agriculture Punjab Wasif Khursheed said that provincial government would offer interest free loans among 174,441 farmers, with an aim to promote agriculture sector.

Addressing a meeting here on Sunday the Secretary stated that Rs 11.30 billions would be distributed among the farmers.

He said that all possible resources were being utilized for achieving cotton targets. Officers of agriculture department were visiting different fields to check crops and resolve farmers problems.

Similarly, the crops of 226,832 farmers were insured and the programme was in progress in 18 districts of the province.

He said that they were also focusing on high value agriculture. Processing plants are being installed to promote vegetable and fruit culture he said and added that the government is also offering subsidy worth billions of rupees on inputs including fertilizers and incentive on cultivation of different crops.

