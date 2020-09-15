UrduPoint.com
Interest-free Loans Worth Rs. 30.80 Billion Issued To 893,674 Persons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Ehsaas Interest Free Loan program has so far issued loans worth Rs 30.80 billion till August 2020 to the 893,674 eligible persons in various districts of the country.

According to the details of loans issued from July 2019 till August 2020 shared by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr.

Sania Nishtar, the interest free loan program is underway in 110 districts of the country.

�Around 46 percent of the loans have been issued to women consumers,�34 percent to consumers for small business,�20 percent to the livestock sector,�16 percent for the handicraft and embroidery sector,�eight percent for agriculture, 13 percent for services sector and eight percent have been issued in the manufacturing sector.

