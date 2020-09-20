Interest free loans worth Rs. 30.80 billion issued to 893,674 persons

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Ehsaas Interest Free Loan program has so far issued loans worth Rs 30.80 billion till August to the 893,674 eligible persons in various districts of the country.

According to an official source, loans worth Rs. 30.80 billion have been issued to the eligible persons from July 2019 till August 2020 while the program was underway in 110 districts of the country.

Around 46 percent of the loans have been issued to women consumers, 34 percent to consumers for small business, 20 percent to the livestock sector, 16 percent for the handicraft and embroidery sector, eight percent for agriculture, 13 percent for services sector and eight percent have been issued in the manufacturing sector, the source revealed.

The program is aimed to revolutionize lives of poor segments of the society enabling them to start a small business to earn a respectable living.

According to the Ehsaas program, every month around 80,000 interest free loans will be disbursed nationwide during the the period of four years.

Range of the interest free loans is Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 75,000. As many as 3.8 million interest free loans will be provided to 2.28 million households. In total, 14.7 million people will benefit from this component.

Interest free loans are accessible through 1,110 existing loan centers operated by partnering organizations.