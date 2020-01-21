Interest Rate and Inflation to start reducing from February 2020: Dr. Arif Alvi

Dr. Arif Alvi, President, Islamic Republic of Pakistan said that business community was playing key role in the economic development of the country, but was presently facing high interest rat

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st January, 2020) Dr. Arif Alvi, President, Islamic Republic of Pakistan said that business community was playing key role in the economic development of the country, but was presently facing high interest rate.

However, he said that due to positive measures of the government, interest rate and inflation would hopefully start coming down from February 2020. He said the current economic difficulties were the result of past wrongs and FATF issue, but added that things would start improving soon as the government was working hard for this purpose.

He said the improved purchasing power of people led to better growth of business activities and reducing inflation was the key focus on the government. He said this while addressing as Chief Guest the All Pakistan Chambers Presidents Conclave 2020 (APCPC 2020) organized by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry.Dr.Arif Alvi said that China achieved better economic growth by providing easy financing to SMEs and added that current government was focusing on providing easy access to finance to SMEs.

He said that population-wise, Pakistan was the sixth largest country in the world making it a potential market for investors due to which investors of Japan and many other countries were taking keen interest in Pakistan.

He said that Chambers of Commerce should encourage maximum women entrepreneurs so that they could play more effective role in economic development of country. He lauded the initiative of ICCI for organizing APCPC 2020 and said that such events should continue as they promote dialogue between government and private sector.In his welcome remarks, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that the purpose of organizing APCPC 2020 was to bring the leadership of entire business community at one platform to discuss their major issues and give consensus proposals to the government for redress of highlighted issues.

He stressed that government should give due consideration to the proposals and recommendations that would come out of APCPC 2020. He assured that business community of entire country wanted to support the government in its efforts for reviving economy, however, he urged that government should formulate economic policies in consultation with business leaders of the country.

He thanked President of Pakistan, President FPCCI and Presidents of Chambers of Commerce for participating in the APCPC 2020.