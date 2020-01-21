UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Interest Rate And Inflation To Start Reducing From February 2020: Dr. Arif Alvi

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 04:56 PM

Interest Rate and Inflation to start reducing from February 2020: Dr. Arif Alvi

Dr. Arif Alvi, President, Islamic Republic of Pakistan said that business community was playing key role in the economic development of the country, but was presently facing high interest rat

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st January, 2020) Dr. Arif Alvi, President, Islamic Republic of Pakistan said that business community was playing key role in the economic development of the country, but was presently facing high interest rate.

However, he said that due to positive measures of the government, interest rate and inflation would hopefully start coming down from February 2020. He said the current economic difficulties were the result of past wrongs and FATF issue, but added that things would start improving soon as the government was working hard for this purpose.

He said the improved purchasing power of people led to better growth of business activities and reducing inflation was the key focus on the government. He said this while addressing as Chief Guest the All Pakistan Chambers Presidents Conclave 2020 (APCPC 2020) organized by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry.Dr.Arif Alvi said that China achieved better economic growth by providing easy financing to SMEs and added that current government was focusing on providing easy access to finance to SMEs.

He said that population-wise, Pakistan was the sixth largest country in the world making it a potential market for investors due to which investors of Japan and many other countries were taking keen interest in Pakistan.

He said that Chambers of Commerce should encourage maximum women entrepreneurs so that they could play more effective role in economic development of country. He lauded the initiative of ICCI for organizing APCPC 2020 and said that such events should continue as they promote dialogue between government and private sector.In his welcome remarks, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that the purpose of organizing APCPC 2020 was to bring the leadership of entire business community at one platform to discuss their major issues and give consensus proposals to the government for redress of highlighted issues.

He stressed that government should give due consideration to the proposals and recommendations that would come out of APCPC 2020. He assured that business community of entire country wanted to support the government in its efforts for reviving economy, however, he urged that government should formulate economic policies in consultation with business leaders of the country.

He thanked President of Pakistan, President FPCCI and Presidents of Chambers of Commerce for participating in the APCPC 2020.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World President Of Pakistan Business Chambers Of Commerce China Japan Chamber February Women 2020 Market Commerce Financial Action Task Force All From Government Industry Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince ..

1 minute ago

COAS General Bajwa calls on AJK President Masood K ..

20 minutes ago

NHMP Motorway Zone helped 214,000 passengers in 2 ..

5 minutes ago

Belarus to Seek to Supply 30-40% of Required Oil V ..

5 minutes ago

Workshop for script writer, voice-over to be held ..

5 minutes ago

Supreme Court (SC) adjourns case for two week agai ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.