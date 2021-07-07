Interested private publishers allowed to print model textbooks from Grade I-V

Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has decided to allow the interested private publishers and educational institutions to print the model textbooks on Single National Curriculum (SNC) for Grade Pre I-V free of cost under a short agreement

According to the Education Ministry on Wednesday, this decision has been taken by the Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood to facilitate the private publishers and educational institutions.

These model textbooks on SNC were developed by National Curriculum Council (NCC) and written by the authors selected through a competitive process.

These model textbooks have been reviewed by the experts from across Pakistan.

The textbooks are age appropriate, child-centred, activity based and aligned with culture and values of Pakistan.

These textbooks promote critical, analytical and creative thinking. Private publishers and educational institutions, interested in printing the model textbooks, have been asked to contact National Curriculum Council Secretariat.

They will sign an agreement after which they will be provided free of cost soft copies to print the textbooks. This step will help in smooth roll out of Single National Curriculum in a timely and befitting manner.