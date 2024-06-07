Open Menu

Interesting 'Kitchen Competition' Among Food Points Held

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Interesting 'Kitchen Competition' among food points held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) In connection with improving food standards and hygienic situations at food points, an interesting kitchen competition was held among restaurants and bakers in the Saddar area. 

Fifteen food outlets participated in the competition, which was organized by the Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) on Friday.

According to RCB spokesman Rasheed Saqib, the competition was organized to encourage food outlets to maintain prescribed food standards. Various elements were involved in the competition, including the vaccination of workers, the hygienic situation of kitchens, and the quality of food items. 

RCB constituted a special committee for monitoring and analyzing the implementation of SOPs by the food outlets. 

CEO RCB, Syed Ali Rizvi, Add'l CEOs Haider Shuja and Umair Mehboob, and Chief Public Health Officer Nasir Hussain were members of the committee who visited the participating food and bakery outlets.

 

The competition was held on instructions from Aamir Masood Khan, Director of Military Land and Cantonments.

According to details, the best restaurants and bakeries following the SOPs were declared winners and were awarded certificates.

Speaking on the occasion, Amir Masood said that all workers working in food outlets would go through the process of vaccination and laboratory tests. 

"We are issuing displaying cards with hygienic SOPs written on them to all the people working in the food points to ensure hygiene rules in food preparation for the ultimate objective of maintaining better performance," he said.

At the end of a smart event, certificates were distributed among the participants.

