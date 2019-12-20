Interfaith festival for children

A special and unique entertainment festival for children related to all religions and sects will be organised in the Lahore Zoo on Saturday

The Peace Committee for Interfaith and Social Harmony Pakistan is organising the festival to promote harmony and love among children of all religions and sects.

According to the sources on Friday, Ulema and religious scholars of all religions will participate in the festival.