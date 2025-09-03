Interfaith gathering calls for national unity, support for flood victims

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) An interfaith gathering aimed at supporting the rehabilitation of flood-affected families and promoting national unity was held at the Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PILAC) on Wednesday.

The event was jointly organized by Faces Pakistan and the United Interfaith Organization (UIO).

Secretary Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Fareed Ahmad Tarar attended as the chief guest. Appreciating the initiative, he emphasized that the collective efforts of all religious communities are essential for effective relief and rehabilitation. He condemned India’s water aggression and paid tribute to the Pakistan Army as well as all departments engaged in rescue and relief operations. “Whenever a crisis strikes Pakistan, a spirit of brotherhood emerges and people step forward to support one another. The joint efforts of Faces Pakistan and UIO reflect this commendable spirit,” he remarked.

President UIO Dr. Majeed Abel underlined the importance of unity and national cohesion, urging that Pakistan must stand as one nation in the face of adversity. Secretary General UIO Javed William expressed solidarity with flood victims across Pakistan and lauded the tireless efforts of the Pakistan Army and rescue teams.

General Manager Faces Pakistan Ayyub Ejaz briefed the participants on the objectives of the gathering. The event also featured cultural and literary presentations, including a poem by Baba Najmi recited by Ijaz Gul, and a story narrated by Aftab Javed from Nowshera highlighting joint relief efforts by people of different faiths.

Faces Pakistan also screened its documentary People Like the Flag, based on a true story of interfaith harmony, alongside a theatrical performance depicting the condition of rivers, both receiving wide appreciation.

At the conclusion, Javed William and the Secretary General of UIO thanked the participants and appealed for active collaboration with Faces Pakistan and UIO in ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts.

The event was attended by Director Human Rights Muhammad Yousaf, Maulana Asim Makhdum, Professor Syed Mahmood Ghaznavi, Dr. Badar Munir, Pastor Emmanuel Khokhar, Sister Genevieve (Principal, Sacred Heart school and President Catholic Women’s Organization), along with representatives of civil society, academia, and a large number of youth.