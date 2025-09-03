Interfaith Gathering Calls For National Unity, Support For Flood Victims
Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2025 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) An interfaith gathering aimed at supporting the rehabilitation of flood-affected families and promoting national unity was held at the Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PILAC) on Wednesday.
The event was jointly organized by Faces Pakistan and the United Interfaith Organization (UIO).
Secretary Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Fareed Ahmad Tarar attended as the chief guest. Appreciating the initiative, he emphasized that the collective efforts of all religious communities are essential for effective relief and rehabilitation. He condemned India’s water aggression and paid tribute to the Pakistan Army as well as all departments engaged in rescue and relief operations. “Whenever a crisis strikes Pakistan, a spirit of brotherhood emerges and people step forward to support one another. The joint efforts of Faces Pakistan and UIO reflect this commendable spirit,” he remarked.
President UIO Dr. Majeed Abel underlined the importance of unity and national cohesion, urging that Pakistan must stand as one nation in the face of adversity. Secretary General UIO Javed William expressed solidarity with flood victims across Pakistan and lauded the tireless efforts of the Pakistan Army and rescue teams.
General Manager Faces Pakistan Ayyub Ejaz briefed the participants on the objectives of the gathering. The event also featured cultural and literary presentations, including a poem by Baba Najmi recited by Ijaz Gul, and a story narrated by Aftab Javed from Nowshera highlighting joint relief efforts by people of different faiths.
Faces Pakistan also screened its documentary People Like the Flag, based on a true story of interfaith harmony, alongside a theatrical performance depicting the condition of rivers, both receiving wide appreciation.
At the conclusion, Javed William and the Secretary General of UIO thanked the participants and appealed for active collaboration with Faces Pakistan and UIO in ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts.
The event was attended by Director Human Rights Muhammad Yousaf, Maulana Asim Makhdum, Professor Syed Mahmood Ghaznavi, Dr. Badar Munir, Pastor Emmanuel Khokhar, Sister Genevieve (Principal, Sacred Heart school and President Catholic Women’s Organization), along with representatives of civil society, academia, and a large number of youth.
Recent Stories
TikToker Samiya Hijab reveals ex-fiancé behind threats, abduction attempt
Special ticket packages announced for Asia Cup 2025
China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan with grand military parade
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025
Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terrorists killed, six security pers ..
205 drug dealers held in 24 hours
WPC discusses plan addressing climate change
Minister vows action against illegal riverbed constructions
President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquarters in Bannu
Muqam chairs high level meeting
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs DCs to assess flood damages, e ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over 370 BWMC workers deployed at flood relief camps in Bahawalpur Division: CEO8 minutes ago
-
Interfaith gathering calls for national unity, support for flood victims8 minutes ago
-
DC launches polio drive in Usta Muhammad8 minutes ago
-
President Zardari reviews flood situation in Punjab; urges solidarity8 minutes ago
-
SC rejects post-arrest bail of robbery accused18 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 team stranded during flood operation in Muzaffargarh18 minutes ago
-
Saudi entrepreneurs show interest in joint ventures with Pakistani food sector18 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Bahawalpur reviews flood relief camps18 minutes ago
-
Minister, Khokhar brothers visit MPA Malik Saeed’s residence to offer condolences18 minutes ago
-
South Punjab special secretary irrigation inspects Panjnad Headworks18 minutes ago
-
IUB holds Defence Day seminar to honour martyrs38 minutes ago
-
DC chaired meeting regarding demarcation of Sheikhan, Sheraki reas38 minutes ago