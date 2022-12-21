UrduPoint.com

Interfaith Harmony Committee Meets

Faizan Hashmi Published December 21, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Interfaith harmony committee meets

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :A meeting of interfaith harmony committee was held here on Wednesday with Additional Deputy Commissioner General Umar Farooq in the chair.

The meeting was also attended by police officials, health department, Rescue-1122, civil defence, ulema, Pastor Waqas, Bishop Tariq Iqbal and others.

On the occasion, ADCG Umar Farooq said that interfaith harmony was the best platform to help maintain law and order situation in the district. He said that all minorities living in the country were playing their constructive role for the development of country.

The district administration has made comprehensive arrangements for Christmas and committed to provide best facilities to the Christians,' he added.

Umar Farooq said that apart from setting up Christmas market, orders have been issued to the departments concerned for cleaning and lighting in the surroundings of Christian community and churches, similarly encroachments and illegal transport bases outside churches are being removed, he said.

The meeting was informed that out of 139 churches across the district, 72 churches would hold special Christmas celebrations while foolproof security of all churches would be ensured.  Police will remain on high alert from December 23 to 26, while CCTV cameras had been installed in churches, walk-through gates and metal detectors have also been arranged.  The meeting was further informed that FESCO authorities had also been instructednot to carry out load shedding anywhere on December 24 and 25, while the staff ofRescue-1122, DHQ and THQ hospitals would be on alert during the Christmas holidays.

