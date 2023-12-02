Open Menu

Interfaith Harmony Conference: A Gathering For Unity, Progress On Sunday

Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2023 | 05:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) In a remarkable initiative towards fostering peace and unity, the International Interfaith Harmony Council, under the visionary leadership of President Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, is set to host the Interfaith Harmony Conference on Sunday.

The event, scheduled to take place here at a local hotel, aims to bring together a diverse array of religious scholars and leaders from various faiths, all united under the common goal of promoting harmony and thwarting divisive agendas.

Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman and Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Religious Harmony, Ashrafi, renowned for his commitment to interfaith dialogue, will lead discussions on the significance of unity in the face of rising challenges.

The conference comes at a crucial time when the world grapples with religious tensions and divisive forces, making the need for harmony even more pressing.

The conference will serve as a platform for religious leaders to share insights, engage in constructive dialogue, and jointly address issues that transcend religious boundaries.

Participants will deliberate on ways to counteract the nefarious designs of those seeking to sow discord among communities.

Noteworthy attendees include eminent religious scholars and leaders representing diverse faiths, emphasizing the conference's inclusive nature.

The convergence of minds from various religious backgrounds is expected to create a powerful message of solidarity, demonstrating that diversity can be a source of strength rather than division.

The overarching theme of the conference extends beyond religious harmony to encompass a collective pledge for national development and prosperity.

Recognizing the integral role of interfaith collaboration in fostering societal progress, participants will articulate their commitment to working together for the betterment of the nation.

In addition to keynote addresses and panel discussions, the conference will feature cultural events that celebrate the rich tapestry of Pakistan's religious diversity. These activities aim to underscore the shared cultural heritage that unites people despite religious differences.

The Interfaith Harmony Conference is a beacon of hope, emphasizing the transformative power of unity and understanding.

As participants gather to exchange ideas, bridge divides, and affirm their commitment to a shared future, the event is poised to make a significant contribution towards building a more harmonious and prosperous nation.

