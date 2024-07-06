Open Menu

Interfaith Harmony Conference Held At Church

Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Interfaith harmony conference held at church

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) An interfaith harmony conference was held at the New Apostolic Church in Yohana Abad here on Saturday, which was organised by Reverend Ephraim Roshan and Bishop Khadim Bhutto.

Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora participated as the chief guest, while the chairman of the All Sects Ulema board, Maulana Asim Makhdoom, Allama Syed Ayaz Zaheer Hashmi, Allama Zubair Abid, and various religious leaders from across Pakistan also attended.

The purpose of the conference was to promote a culture of peace and tolerance among religious leaders. In his address, Ramesh Arora emphasised that such conferences were need of the hour to foster peace and brotherhood in society, as promoting interfaith harmony is essential for establishing a peaceful society.

The provincial minister stated that everyone must strive for tolerance and peace, and engaging the younger generation could ease the path to peace. He further added that the youth must play an active role in promoting interfaith harmony and that all parties must foster unity and solidarity within their ranks to combat religious extremism and enhance interfaith harmony.

Various prominent religious leaders also spoke at the conference, emphasising the importance of unity and tolerance. At the conclusion of the conference, members were awarded peace certificates by the provincial minister, and a special shield was presented to the provincial minister by the organisers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bishop Church All From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Letter sent to President, PM to provide facilities ..

Letter sent to President, PM to provide facilities to Imran Khan in jail

22 minutes ago
 NDMA warns of floods, landsliding due to heavy fal ..

NDMA warns of floods, landsliding due to heavy falls

28 minutes ago
 Starmer unveils diverse cabinet after Labour Victo ..

Starmer unveils diverse cabinet after Labour Victory

34 minutes ago
 Awaam Pakistan Party properly launched

Awaam Pakistan Party properly launched

53 minutes ago
 Aleem to promote bilateral trade, business with Ce ..

Aleem to promote bilateral trade, business with Central Asian countries

3 hours ago
 Sonakshi Sinha addresses pregnancy rumours

Sonakshi Sinha addresses pregnancy rumours

3 hours ago
Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pa ..

Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert ..

PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert to improve cricket

6 hours ago
 Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential electi ..

Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential elections

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024

10 hours ago
 Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan