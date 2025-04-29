Interfaith harmony conference held under NPC trust

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) A significant interfaith harmony conference was held at Aiwan-e-Quaid here on Tuesday under the auspices of the Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC) Trust.

On this occasion, people from diverse religion and political backgrounds gathered to reaffirm Pakistan’s inclusive vision and commitment to peaceful coexistence.

Addressing to the seminar, Sabah Sadiq, Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights, lauded the Nazria Pakistan Council (NCP) for bringing various communities together in defense of minority rights.

She emphasized the importance of interfaith harmony and mutual respect in Pakistani society.

Saba Sadiq noted that in multicultural societies like Pakistan, participating in each other religious and cultural festivals strengthens the social fabric. “It is vital that we engage with one another during religious events and offer our congratulations, as it fosters unity and understanding,” she added.

She said that unity of different religions are not only a global event but also a reflection of the vibrant Christian community in Pakistan. It was a personally fulfilling experience for me to be part of this celebration,”she stated.

Saba Sadiq also said Pakistan is a country where religious harmony and coexistence are very much alive. Events like today’s provide an opportunity to counter false narratives and present the true, tolerant image of our society.”

She further stressed the importance of visiting places of worship across different faiths, not only during festive occasions but as part of ongoing interfaith engagement. “Such visits help showcase the true essence of Pakistan and present a balanced image to the world,” she noted.

Praising the contributions of the Christian community, she said: “The Christian community in Pakistan has made invaluable contributions, particularly in education and health sector. These services are widely acknowledged and respected across the country.”

Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights expressed her gratitude and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to promoting religious tolerance, inclusion and interfaith engagement at all levels of society.

Presiding over the event, Nazria Pakistan Council (NPC) Chairman Mian Muhammad Javed highlighted the foundational role of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan in promoting interfaith harmony through the Objectives Resolution. He contrasted Pakistan’s efforts to restore ancient churches and temples with the oppression faced by minorities in neighboring India.

Prominent lawmaker Anjum Aqeel praised the Council’s efforts in uniting Pakistan’s diverse communities and reiterated the Islamic belief in all Prophets, emphasizing solidarity with the Christian community.

PML(N) MNA Mahjabeen Abbasi, the chief guest, emphasized Pakistan as a unified nation of Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, and Hindus. "We are a nuclear power, fueled by faith," she said, cautioning adversaries against underestimating the nation’s strength.

RWN Chairperson and senior parliamentarian Aasiya Nasir reflected on Jinnah’s vision, advocating for peaceful coexistence.

Former Senator Razina Alam Khan stressed national unity, declaring, “No enemy can break this bond.”

On this occasion, MNA PML (Q) Farukh Khan shared her personal journey, recalling how her education in a Christian school instilled in her a deep sense of humanity.

Manzoor Masih, a senior NPC leader and Human Rights Commission member, acknowledged Muslim parliamentarians' support in uplifting minority communities and urged the inclusion of minority heroes in educational curriculum.

Former Ambassador Salahuddin Chaudhry called for peace through shared values, citing the inclusive culture of British Christians. Dr. Maqsood Kamil drew from the Gospel to remind the audience that Easter symbolizes life and love, expressing sorrow over ongoing violence in Palestine.

Earlier, NPC Programme Director Hameed Qaiser welcomed attendees and credited the success of the event to the dedication of the Council’s leadership and team.