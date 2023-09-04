Interfaith Harmony: Conference unites scholars, civil society for promotion of peace, tolerance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :In a powerful display of unity and harmony, the Divisional Interfaith Harmony Conference in Multan brought together scholars from all sects and representatives of civil society, here on Monday.

The resounding message was peace, religious tolerance, and the protection of minority's rights.

The conference condemned the Jaranwala tragedy as an example of extremism and a departure from Islamic teachings, emphasizing that all minorities were safe and enjoy complete rights in the country.

Commissioner Aamir Khattak and RPO Captain (Rtd). Suhail Chaudhry led the charge in this unified front, with the participation of district officials and police officers from across the division.

It was emphasized that the state, along with religious leadership, is committed to safeguarding the rights of the Christian community.

The stern actions taken against the accused in the Jaranwala tragedy demonstrate the government's commitment to ending religious extremism and promoting peace.

This conference not only condemned the incident but also called upon scholars to play an active role in promoting Islamic teachings to prevent further incidents of extremism. Multan's rich history of unity and brotherhood, once again shone through, the conference's pledge to perform possible role in promotion of peace.

The Punjab government's efforts to unite religious leaders on a common platform for the greater good was also praised.

In a world often divided by differences, Multan's message of unity, tolerance, and peace serves as a beacon of hope, reinforcing the values that bind communities together.