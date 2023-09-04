Open Menu

Interfaith Harmony: Conference Unites Scholars, Civil Society For Promotion Of Peace, Tolerance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Interfaith Harmony: Conference unites scholars, civil society for promotion of peace, tolerance

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :In a powerful display of unity and harmony, the Divisional Interfaith Harmony Conference in Multan brought together scholars from all sects and representatives of civil society, here on Monday.

The resounding message was peace, religious tolerance, and the protection of minority's rights.

The conference condemned the Jaranwala tragedy as an example of extremism and a departure from Islamic teachings, emphasizing that all minorities were safe and enjoy complete rights in the country.

Commissioner Aamir Khattak and RPO Captain (Rtd). Suhail Chaudhry led the charge in this unified front, with the participation of district officials and police officers from across the division.

It was emphasized that the state, along with religious leadership, is committed to safeguarding the rights of the Christian community.

The stern actions taken against the accused in the Jaranwala tragedy demonstrate the government's commitment to ending religious extremism and promoting peace.

This conference not only condemned the incident but also called upon scholars to play an active role in promoting Islamic teachings to prevent further incidents of extremism. Multan's rich history of unity and brotherhood, once again shone through, the conference's pledge to perform possible role in promotion of peace.

The Punjab government's efforts to unite religious leaders on a common platform for the greater good was also praised.

In a world often divided by differences, Multan's message of unity, tolerance, and peace serves as a beacon of hope, reinforcing the values that bind communities together.

Related Topics

Multan World Police Government Of Punjab Minority Civil Society Jaranwala Christian All From Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Nepal, Live Score ..

Asia Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Nepal, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Repre ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of the Gambia to the ..

2 hours ago
 Caretakers plan relief for electricity consumers a ..

Caretakers plan relief for electricity consumers amid protests

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2023

6 hours ago
 Arsenal snatch stoppage time victory over Man Unit ..

Arsenal snatch stoppage time victory over Man United

14 hours ago
Sultan AlNeyadi, Crew-6 members successfully undoc ..

Sultan AlNeyadi, Crew-6 members successfully undock from ISS

18 hours ago
 IRENA to participate in ACW 2023 to accelerate tra ..

IRENA to participate in ACW 2023 to accelerate transition towards renewable ener ..

18 hours ago
 5th HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference co ..

5th HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference concludes in Dubai

21 hours ago
 7th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge set to begi ..

7th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge set to begin October 28

21 hours ago
 50 seminars at sustainability platform of ADIHEX 2 ..

50 seminars at sustainability platform of ADIHEX 2023

21 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi conducts over 200 advanced researc ..

Sultan AlNeyadi conducts over 200 advanced research experiments on board ISS

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan