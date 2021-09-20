UrduPoint.com

Interfaith Harmony Council Meets

Mon 20th September 2021 | 05:10 PM

Interfaith Harmony Council meets

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :A meeting of the Interfaith Harmony Council was held here Monday with Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Peshawar, Gul Bano in the chair.

Besides, Manager Auqaf, Rehman Gul, Kaka Ram from Hindu, Auguston Jacob from Christian and Baba Jee Garpal Singh from Sikh communities and others including Pervez Iqbal, Javed Gil, Fawad Akhtari and Ronaq Saleem also attended the meeting.

The participants of the meeting briefed the ADC in detail about problems faced by them.

The ADC listen their problems with concentration and directed concerned departments and their authorities for their resolution with immediate effect.

Speaking on the occasion, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) said that district administration is serious in resolution of their problems and said that the doors of her office will always remained opened for them.

Later, the ADC distributed safety masks and sanitizers among the members of Interfaith Harmony Council.

On this occasion, representatives from different religions expressed gratitude to the ADC.

