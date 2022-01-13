Interfaith Harmony Council meets

A meeting of the Interfaith Harmony Council was held here Thursday with Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Peshawar, Gul Bano in the chair

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :A meeting of the Interfaith Harmony Council was held here Thursday with Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Peshawar, Gul Bano in the chair.

Besides, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Adil Wasim and Manager Auqaf, the representatives of other departments also attended the meeting.

Kaka Ram, Augustine Jacob, Babi Karpal Singh, Pervez Iqbal and Fawad Akhtar represented their respective minority communities.

The participants of the meeting highlighted their problems in detail before the district administration.

ADC Gul Bano heard their problems with concentration and directed the concerned departments and officials for immediate resolution.

She said that district administration is serious regarding the immediate resolution of the problems of minorities, adding, the doors of her office are always opened for them.