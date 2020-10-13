Interfaith Harmony Councils to be constituted for promoting tolerance: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Tuesday said that Interfaith Harmony Councils would be constituted across the country to promote peace, tolerance and religious harmony.

Talking to a delegation of Ulema, religious scholars, Ashrafi who is also Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, said the subject of religious tolerance would be included in the curriculum.

"There is a need to hold dialogue among various sects and religions for evolving a consensus strategy to eradicate extremism and terrorism from the country," he said.

Persistent training sessions of Ulema, teachers and religious scholars should be held to for promoting peace and interfaith harmony in the country.

A marked decrease has been registered in the registration of cases under blasphemy law in last two years, he said adding that this has been achieved by maintaining close collaboration with the representatives of various schools of thought and minority community.

He said India wanted to fan religious hatred in the country. The month of Rabi ul Awwal will be observed as the month of peace, harmony and promoting tolerance in the light of the teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Responding to a question, he said the killers of Maulna Dr Adil will be arrested and punished.