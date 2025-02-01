Interfaith Harmony Foundation Of Sustainable Peace: DC
Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2025 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza has emphasized the importance of fostering mutual respect and understanding between different religions.
In his message on World Interfaith Harmony Week, celebrated globally every year from February 1-7, the DC said that all major religions across the world preach the values of respect, love, and brotherhood, which are essential for creating peaceful and harmonious societies.
DC Syed Musa Raza added that all religions teach respect, love, and brotherhood. These principles are fundamental to the well-being of society and the peaceful coexistence of individuals belonging to diverse faiths. He underscored that promoting these values is crucial for sustaining peace, not only within Pakistan but also globally.
He emphasized that interfaith harmony is the foundation of sustainable peace. “Peace cannot be achieved in isolation; it is only through interfaith dialogue and cooperation that we can create a peaceful and inclusive environment for everyone,” he remarked.
The DC called for collective efforts to advance interfaith harmony across the city of Lahore. He encouraged all community leaders, religious scholars, and citizens to actively participate in initiatives that promote tolerance, mutual respect, and understanding among different religious groups. “Let us all work together to promote interfaith harmony and build bridges of understanding between various communities,” he urged.
“In Pakistan, every citizen, regardless of their religion, has the right to live according to their beliefs and practices. It is essential that we protect and respect this fundamental right for all members of our society” he said.
He emphasized that the city will continue to serve as a model of peaceful coexistence, where diverse communities can live and work together in harmony.
Recent Stories
Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourth swap deal batch
UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, sukuk issuances
Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parliament President
Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi World Book Fair 2025
Belgian parties reach agreement to form new government
Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate transactions in January
MoHAP launches unified national platform for health licences
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Netherlands
5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism launches its title
SCC’s committee discusses development of health sector
ADNOC update on potential polyolefin opportunities
Saud bin Saqr attends 18th Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Info Advisor, CS, IGP enquire after health of injured AC10 seconds ago
-
DC hears public concerns11 seconds ago
-
Interfaith harmony foundation of sustainable peace: DC14 seconds ago
-
15th election of ACP Larkano to be held on Feb 217 seconds ago
-
ESD rescued 192,311 emergency victims in January20 seconds ago
-
PM condemns terrorist attack in Kalat30 minutes ago
-
Snowfall continues in Naran, Kaghan, and Shogran; district admin urge caution for tourists30 minutes ago
-
Iran Khorasan Razavi Governor, LCCI delegation discuss ways to enhance bilateral trade40 minutes ago
-
CPWB rescued 55 child beggars in January40 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz felicitates Belarus President Lukashenko on re-election40 minutes ago
-
Rescue-1122 provided emergency service to 5,486 people in January50 minutes ago
-
Pakistan: A home to interfaith harmony for different faiths50 minutes ago