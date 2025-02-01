Open Menu

Interfaith Harmony Foundation Of Sustainable Peace: DC

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2025 | 05:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza has emphasized the importance of fostering mutual respect and understanding between different religions.

In his message on World Interfaith Harmony Week, celebrated globally every year from February 1-7, the DC said that all major religions across the world preach the values of respect, love, and brotherhood, which are essential for creating peaceful and harmonious societies.

DC Syed Musa Raza added that all religions teach respect, love, and brotherhood. These principles are fundamental to the well-being of society and the peaceful coexistence of individuals belonging to diverse faiths. He underscored that promoting these values is crucial for sustaining peace, not only within Pakistan but also globally.

He emphasized that interfaith harmony is the foundation of sustainable peace. “Peace cannot be achieved in isolation; it is only through interfaith dialogue and cooperation that we can create a peaceful and inclusive environment for everyone,” he remarked.

The DC called for collective efforts to advance interfaith harmony across the city of Lahore. He encouraged all community leaders, religious scholars, and citizens to actively participate in initiatives that promote tolerance, mutual respect, and understanding among different religious groups. “Let us all work together to promote interfaith harmony and build bridges of understanding between various communities,” he urged.

“In Pakistan, every citizen, regardless of their religion, has the right to live according to their beliefs and practices. It is essential that we protect and respect this fundamental right for all members of our society” he said.

He emphasized that the city will continue to serve as a model of peaceful coexistence, where diverse communities can live and work together in harmony.

