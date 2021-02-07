UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Interfaith Harmony Imperative For Better Social, Prosperous Society: EU Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

Interfaith harmony imperative for better social, prosperous society: EU Envoy

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :European Union Ambassador to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara Sunday said in the modern era, promoting interfaith harmony among different nations and religions was more imperative and a way forward for a better social and prosperous society.

The EU was celebrating the World Interfaith Harmony Week with an aim to found all possible common grounds for religious and social harmony, and its contemporary significance among the people having different religions and cultural values, she said while talking to APP.

The ambassador said in today's increasingly complex political and economic world, beset with conflict and intolerance, peaceful coexistence among various religious beliefs was critical for achieving peace and prosperity.

She said it was more pressing and imperative to address and tackle the global problems such as COVID-19 pandemic with global responses and joint efforts.

"This requires commitment from all concerned. We must spread the message of compassion and embrace our diversity, based on our common humanity." Referring to the the World Interfaith Harmony Week resolution proclaimed by the United Ntions in 2010 which upholds that mutual understanding and inter-religious dialogue constitute important dimensions of a culture of peace, she said,"In its resolution, the General Assembly pointed out that mutual understanding and inter-religious dialogue constitute important dimensions of a culture of peace and established World Interfaith Harmony Week as a way to promote harmony between all people regardless of their faith.

" "It recognises the imperative need for dialogue among different faiths and religions to enhance mutual understanding, harmony and cooperation among people," she added.

"Pakistan is a signatory of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), a multilateral treaty adopted by UN General Assembly which entered into force here in 2010. The covenant commits its parties to respect the civil and political rights of individuals, including the right to freedom of religion. The ICCPR is also one of the conventions that is referred to in the GSP+ trade regime, which the EU and Pakistan have signed and which entered into force in 2014," she added.

Androulla Kaminara said the EU believed in the freedom of religion or belief – which was enshrined in Article 9 of the European Convention on Human Rights and Article 18 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights that ensured and protected the right of individuals to practise the religion or belief of their choice – and therefore their dignity.

"Therefore, the EU is supporting initiatives promoting interfaith dialogue," she added.

The ambassador said interfaith dialogue was one of the priority areas of the Strategic Engagement Plan (SEP) signed between the EU and Pakistan in 2019.

Both the EU and Pakistan, she added, had agreed to work towards "enhancing intercultural and inter-faith dialogue and understanding to promote tolerance and harmony, in particular mutually beneficial exchange of knowledge, people-to-people contacts and education."

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Resolution World United Nations Exchange Education European Union September Sunday 2019 All From

Recent Stories

Ajmanâ€™s Department of Finance addresses 100% of ..

6 minutes ago

Precautionary measures set to limit spread of COVI ..

36 minutes ago

Nakheel Malls launches number of initiatives to ce ..

1 hour ago

112,521 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been ad ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah highlights potential market sectors for Ge ..

1 hour ago

JRCC gears up to host safe public events in 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.