Interfaith Harmony Important For Country's Progress: Noorul Haq Qadri

Thu 14th January 2021 | 10:28 PM

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noorul Haq Qadri on Thursday said that interfaith harmony among different religions was utmost important for the progress of the country

Talking to media on inaugural ceremony of the 'Shamshan Ghaat' (funeral place) for funeral ceremonies of Hindu and Sikh deceased citizens here, he said that all rights were being given to the minorities living in Pakistan.

He said that the steps taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan for the minorities of the country would be remembered forever.

The minister said that all minorities were happy and satisfied with the steps being taken by the government and it was earning good name for the country.

Chairman Evacuee Trust Property board Dr Amir Ahmad said on the occasion that the Shamshan Ghaat had been built on 34 kanal land and Rs 16.1 million had been spent on the project.

"The ETPB is serving the minorities under the vision of the prime minister," he added.

The Hindu and Sikh leaders thanked the government for the construction of the Shamshan Ghaat.

