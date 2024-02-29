Open Menu

Interfaith Harmony Meeting Held In Abbottabad

Sumaira FH Published February 29, 2024 | 07:07 PM

Interfaith harmony meeting held in Abbottabad

O promote interfaith harmony, a meeting was held here that was attended by local notables from various religious communities and local government officials

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) To promote interfaith harmony, a meeting was held here that was attended by local notables from various religious communities and local government officials.

Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Ahmed Maghise, District Khateeb Mufti Abdul Wajid, Maulana Shakilur Rahman, Regional Coordinator of Sangi Development Foundation Shahid Aziz Tanoli, Zakir Paul Advocate, Pastor Rafiq Javaid, and Coordinator of Awaz Do Program Samina Bibi were present alongside members from the Christian, Hindu, and Sikh communities.

The event served as a platform for fostering dialogue and understanding among different faiths. District Khateeb Mufti Abdul Wajid stressed the importance of peaceful coexistence, advocating for the protection of minority rights on a global scale. Babu Jan from the Christian community underscored the significance of mutual respect for diverse religious beliefs.

During the ceremony, representatives from various religious associations, including Zakir Paul Advocate, Pastor Rafiq Javaid and Waqar Gul from the Christian community, Darshan Lal from the Hindu community, Atam Singh from the Sikh community, expressed their perspectives.

They highlighted the significant contributions of minority leaders to the nation's development and history, urging for greater acknowledgment and inclusion of their sacrifices in educational curricula.

Assistant Commissioner Ahmed Maghise emphasized the pivotal role of education in fostering a healthy society and emphasized the importance of promoting interfaith dialogue for mutual understanding and conflict resolution.

Regional Coordinator Shahid Aziz Tanoli, representing the district administration and Sangi Development Foundation, pledged to uphold citizens' rights and urged Muslim and Christian leaders to initiate discussions in mosques and churches to promote awareness and foster interfaith harmony among the populace.

The ceremony concluded with a renewed commitment to fostering tolerance, understanding, and cooperation among diverse religious communities for the collective well-being of society.

Related Topics

Resolution Education Abbottabad Minority Muslim Christian Event Mufti From Government

Recent Stories

Sindh Excise collects over Rs22 million during tax ..

Sindh Excise collects over Rs22 million during tax recovery campaign

47 minutes ago
 World community must focus all efforts for ceasefi ..

World community must focus all efforts for ceasefire in Gaza: China

47 minutes ago
 Eating ultra-processed food can make you prone to ..

Eating ultra-processed food can make you prone to 32 diseases: Study

47 minutes ago
 Special Branch's upgradation being completed rapid ..

Special Branch's upgradation being completed rapidly

47 minutes ago
 One killed and five injured in different incidents ..

One killed and five injured in different incidents in Attock

47 minutes ago
 Court accepts appeals of PTI founder & wife agains ..

Court accepts appeals of PTI founder & wife against conviction

47 minutes ago
LHC reserves verdict on appeal against ECP power t ..

LHC reserves verdict on appeal against ECP power to withdraw electoral symbol

47 minutes ago
 Pakistan-Russia virtual trade conference held at R ..

Pakistan-Russia virtual trade conference held at Rawalpindi Chamber

47 minutes ago
 Court decides PTI founder's appearance through vid ..

Court decides PTI founder's appearance through video link

47 minutes ago
 Control room setup for rain emergency

Control room setup for rain emergency

47 minutes ago
 Hajj visas from March 1; Makkah approves buildings ..

Hajj visas from March 1; Makkah approves buildings to accommodate 1.2m pilgrims

1 hour ago
 Children administrated vaccine during anti-polio c ..

Children administrated vaccine during anti-polio campaign

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan