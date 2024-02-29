Interfaith harmony meeting held in Abbottabad

O promote interfaith harmony, a meeting was held here that was attended by local notables from various religious communities and local government officials

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) To promote interfaith harmony, a meeting was held here that was attended by local notables from various religious communities and local government officials.

Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Ahmed Maghise, District Khateeb Mufti Abdul Wajid, Maulana Shakilur Rahman, Regional Coordinator of Sangi Development Foundation Shahid Aziz Tanoli, Zakir Paul Advocate, Pastor Rafiq Javaid, and Coordinator of Awaz Do Program Samina Bibi were present alongside members from the Christian, Hindu, and Sikh communities.

The event served as a platform for fostering dialogue and understanding among different faiths. District Khateeb Mufti Abdul Wajid stressed the importance of peaceful coexistence, advocating for the protection of minority rights on a global scale. Babu Jan from the Christian community underscored the significance of mutual respect for diverse religious beliefs.

During the ceremony, representatives from various religious associations, including Zakir Paul Advocate, Pastor Rafiq Javaid and Waqar Gul from the Christian community, Darshan Lal from the Hindu community, Atam Singh from the Sikh community, expressed their perspectives.

They highlighted the significant contributions of minority leaders to the nation's development and history, urging for greater acknowledgment and inclusion of their sacrifices in educational curricula.

Assistant Commissioner Ahmed Maghise emphasized the pivotal role of education in fostering a healthy society and emphasized the importance of promoting interfaith dialogue for mutual understanding and conflict resolution.

Regional Coordinator Shahid Aziz Tanoli, representing the district administration and Sangi Development Foundation, pledged to uphold citizens' rights and urged Muslim and Christian leaders to initiate discussions in mosques and churches to promote awareness and foster interfaith harmony among the populace.

The ceremony concluded with a renewed commitment to fostering tolerance, understanding, and cooperation among diverse religious communities for the collective well-being of society.