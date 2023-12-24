Open Menu

Interfaith Harmony Prerequisite To Make Country Prosperous: Dr Iqrar

Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2023 | 09:10 PM

Interfaith harmony prerequisite to make country prosperous: Dr Iqrar

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan has said the interfaith harmony is prerequisite to make the country prosperous, and spread love, and brotherhood in society.

He was addressing Christmas celebrations at the UAF church situated at Shahbaz Town.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan along with Christian religious scholars Bishop Dr Andrias Rahmat, Father Abid Tanveer; UAF Treasurer Umar Saeed Qadri, PRP Principal Officer Dr Jalal Arif, Senior Tutor Dr Shoukat Ali, Hall Warden Dr Tayyib, Estate Officer Rana Shahzad, ECD officials Abdul Manan, Ikram; Riaz Masiah and other notables cut the cake.

The colony was decorated with the twinkling lights, stars and traditional Christmas trees.

UAF Vice Chancellor wished the Christian community on the occasion. He said that the university has provided a conducive environment for the followers of all religions to perform their religious duties.

He said that the university administration has established a church. He stressed the need to create inter-religion harmony.

He also inaugurated 20 more housing units at campus for Christians.

Christian religious scholars appreciated the role of the university for holding the ceremony.

