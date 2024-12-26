Interfaith Harmony Prerequisite To Make Country Prosperous: Dr Sarwar
Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2024 | 10:03 PM
University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan has said that interfaith harmony is prerequisite to make the country prosperous and spread love, and brotherhood in the society
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan has said that interfaith harmony is prerequisite to make the country prosperous and spread love, and brotherhood in the society.
Addressing a Christmas cake-cutting ceremony at University church UAF situated at Shahbaz Town, he said that university had provided a conducive environment for the followers of all religions to perform their religious rituals.
He said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah also stressed the need of interfaith harmony. Jinnah's vision for Pakistan is based on freedom of religious practices and human rights, he said adding "Our Quaid believed that the state should not differentiate between citizens based on their faith.
" He said that the university administration had established a church where Christian community of university campus can perform their religious rituals independently.
Bishop Dr Andrias Rahmat, Dean Faculty of Sciences Dr Haq Nawaz Bhatti, Principal Officer Estate Management Dr Nadeem Akbar, PRP Principal Officer Dr Jalal Arif, Hall Warden Dr Muhammad Tayyib, Estate Officer Rana Shahzad Mehmood, Dr Intizar, Deputy Register Mumtaz Ali and others were present.
Recent Stories
17th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto will be observed on Dec 27
PM calls for global action to combat epidemics
Arab League condemns Israeli minister's storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque
KP food authority seizes unhygienic animal organ meat, expired beverages
France hands over first base in Chad amid withdrawal
Palestinian TV channel says Israeli strike kills 5 journalists in Gaza
Man City pay penalty for Haaland miss in Everton draw
President pays tribute to security forces for eliminating 13 Khawarij
CM Bugti for providing exceptional quota to minorities in BBSP
Military courts constitutional necessity for addressing grave offenses like May ..
CM Bugti orders to finalize Local Government Regulations within month, appoint m ..
CJP holds meeting with representatives of Bars from across the country
More Stories From Pakistan
-
17th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto will be observed on Dec 272 minutes ago
-
PM calls for global action to combat epidemics2 minutes ago
-
KP food authority seizes unhygienic animal organ meat, expired beverages5 minutes ago
-
President pays tribute to security forces for eliminating 13 Khawarij2 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti for providing exceptional quota to minorities in BBSP2 minutes ago
-
Military courts constitutional necessity for addressing grave offenses like May 9, Barrister Danyal ..2 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti orders to finalize Local Government Regulations within month, appoint magistrates for enfor ..2 minutes ago
-
CJP holds meeting with representatives of Bars from across the country2 minutes ago
-
All constitutional, legal ways to be adopted for resolving issues with PTI: Rana2 minutes ago
-
Bajaur festival to start form Dec 28 at Khar2 minutes ago
-
AJK all set to observe 17th anniversary of Benazir Bhutto on Dec. 2737 minutes ago
-
Humayun Khan unveils prison reforms, announces 100 mln package37 minutes ago