Interfaith harmony prerequisite to make country prosperous: Dr Sarwar

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan has said that interfaith harmony is prerequisite to make the country prosperous and spread love, and brotherhood in the society

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan has said that interfaith harmony is prerequisite to make the country prosperous and spread love, and brotherhood in the society.

Addressing a Christmas cake-cutting ceremony at University church UAF situated at Shahbaz Town, he said that university had provided a conducive environment for the followers of all religions to perform their religious rituals.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah also stressed the need of interfaith harmony. Jinnah's vision for Pakistan is based on freedom of religious practices and human rights, he said adding "Our Quaid believed that the state should not differentiate between citizens based on their faith.

" He said that the university administration had established a church where Christian community of university campus can perform their religious rituals independently.

Bishop Dr Andrias Rahmat, Dean Faculty of Sciences Dr Haq Nawaz Bhatti, Principal Officer Estate Management Dr Nadeem Akbar, PRP Principal Officer Dr Jalal Arif, Hall Warden Dr Muhammad Tayyib, Estate Officer Rana Shahzad Mehmood, Dr Intizar, Deputy Register Mumtaz Ali and others were present.