Interfaith harmony rally for promotion of peace

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :The Knowledge Forum (TKF) organised a Peace Rally to promote of Interfaith Harmony from the Arts Council of Pakistan to Karachi Press Club.

Noted scholars, community leaders, human rights activists and civil society activists marched by carrying banners and placards with slogans to promote peace in the society, said a statement on Sunday.

Addressing the participants of the rally at KPC, the scholars and civil society activists said that peace only possible only when each religion got respected.

Those who addressed the rally included Islamic scholar Mufti Faisal Japanwala, Zahid Farooque from Urban Resource Centre, Altaf Hussain Khoso, Advocate. Asad Gondal, Shujauddin Qureshi and Naghma Iqridar.