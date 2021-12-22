UrduPoint.com

Interfaith Harmony Vital For National Unity And Integrity: Sheikh Rashid

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 12:07 AM

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday said that interfaith harmony is vital for social unity and integrity in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday said that interfaith harmony is vital for social unity and integrity in the country.

He expressed these views while unveiling Christmas Tree at D-Chowk Islamabad and lauded the services of the Christian community to Pakistan.

The minister said the message of Jesus Christ was of teaching and preaching peace and love.

He said the services of the Christian community for Pakistan were not less than any other community, adding, he felt proud to participate in their celebrations every year.

The Sialkot incident has embarrassed us, he said adding that he intends to visit Churches for further promoting an atmosphere of brotherhood. The minister said that Christians were hardworking people and he has never seen any Christian begging.

He also appreciated Capital Development Authority (CDA) for setting and decorating a Christmas tree.

