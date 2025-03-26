Interfaith Iftar Dinner Hosts By Minister For Minorities
Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2025 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Minister for Minorities Ramesh Singh Arora hosted a interfaith Iftar dinner here on Tuesday evening to bring together leaders, dignitaries, and influential figures from various sectors.
The event was attended by Zhao Shiren, Consul General of China; Ms Kristin K Hawkins, US Consul General; Ben Warrington, Head of the British High Commission's Lahore office; Bilal Yaseen, Minister for Food; Bilal Akber Khan, Minister for Transport; Rana Nasrullah Khan, Minister for Zakat; and MPAs Ahmad Iqbal, Baba Fablos, Sonia Asher, Raheela Khadim Hussain and Ijaz Alam Augustine. Ali Bahadur Qazi, Secretary of Human Rights and Minorities Affairs; Saif Ullah Khokher, Additional Secretary of the ETPB;
In his welcome address, Minister Ramesh Singh Arora highlighted the significance of Ramazan and Iftar, emphasising that the sacred month serves as a reminder of the importance of unity, peace, and compassion. He stated, “The act of fasting and breaking the fast together is an embodiment of brotherhood, solidarity, and empathy. Ramadan teaches us the virtues of patience, humility, and self-discipline.
As we gather here today, we reaffirm our commitment to the welfare and inclusion of all communities in our society.”
The minister also remarked on the importance of interfaith and inter-community dialogue, underscoring the role of religious harmony in strengthening Pakistan’s diverse social fabric. He expressed gratitude for the presence of foreign diplomats and religious leaders who contributed to making the event a success, fostering goodwill and collaboration.
The evening served as a wonderful opportunity for attendees to not only break their fasts together but also to engage in meaningful discussions about social justice, minority rights, and mutual respect. The dinner, which included traditional Iftar delicacies, was a memorable occasion, providing a platform for fostering positive relationships across different sectors.
The dinner, which took place during the blessed month of Ramadan, also witnessed the presence of prominent religious leaders, including Sardar Bishan Singh, Sardar Kalyan Singh, and Irfan Khan, Chairman of PPFO, among others.
Recent Stories
Car Fare Group contributes AED 5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Saeed Al Zaabi as Adviser to Depu ..
DXB set to welcome 3.6 mn guests over Eid holiday peak
Saif bin Zayed honours winners of 11th Holy Quran Tahbeer
New Zealand crush Pakistan with eight-wicket win in final T20I
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Georgia
RHS Group contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
Emaar Properties announces 100% dividend payout of AED8.8 billion
UAE Council for Fatwa: Zakat Al Fitr can be given in cash
FIX, Original Dubai Chocolate, contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment ca ..
MAG Group Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
98% of Overcharging Complaints Resolved via Qeemat Punjab System
More Stories From Pakistan
-
335 arrested for violating Price Control Act27 seconds ago
-
DC visits Allied Hospital-II29 seconds ago
-
Interfaith Iftar dinner hosts by minister for minorities31 seconds ago
-
Commissioner reviews progress on Walton Road construction34 seconds ago
-
Strict Food Safety inspections at Sehri, Iftar points36 seconds ago
-
UAF, China university to fortify academia , research ties10 minutes ago
-
CM launches Women Police Squad11 minutes ago
-
Farmers urged to get their cattle vaccinated against FMD20 minutes ago
-
People warned against aerial firing, one wheeling on Eid20 minutes ago
-
First time date palms cultivation starts in Karak20 minutes ago
-
2 killed, 2 injured in rival groups clash21 minutes ago
-
Citizens seek action against encroachment21 minutes ago