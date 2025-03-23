Open Menu

Interfaith Iftar Dinner: IRCRA Promotes Unity Among Diverse Communities

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2025 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) The tradition of Interfaith Iftar Dinners is steadily gaining momentum in Pakistan, fostering an environment of dialogue, mutual respect, and peaceful coexistence among different religious communities.

This growing trend, led by influential think tanks and religious organizations, symbolizes a collective commitment towards harmony in a diverse society.

Among the key proponents of this initiative is the International Research Council for Religious Affairs (IRCRA) that annually hosts an Interfaith Iftar Dinner, bringing together religious scholars and leaders from multiple faiths. This year’s gathering witnessed a resounding message of unity, as representatives from various religious communities shared a common platform to promote interfaith dialogue and cooperation.

This year’s event, graced by Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur as the chief guest, was held here at the Islamabad Golf Club. On this occasion, he took the opportunity to personally engage with each distinguished guest and present them with traditional gifts as a token of goodwill. Additionally, Chief Minister Gandapur distributed shields among nominated participants, acknowledging their efforts in fostering religious harmony and understanding.

Muhammad Israr, President of IRCRA and a prominent advocate for religious cohesion, welcomed the participants and underscored the significance of such events. He emphasized that interfaith gatherings help dispel misconceptions, encourage dialogue, and create a more inclusive society where people of all religious backgrounds can coexist peacefully.

"Pakistan is a land of diverse cultures and faiths, and it is imperative that we continue to build bridges through dialogue and mutual understanding. Such events demonstrate our commitment to fostering peace and coexistence in all segments of society," he remarked.

Religious leaders, scholars, diplomats, academics, politicians and social activists from different faiths took turns to express their views, reinforcing the importance of interfaith harmony. They highlighted that respect for religious diversity is not only a moral and social necessity but also a fundamental aspect of Pakistan’s rich heritage.

The Interfaith Iftar Dinner concluded on a high note, with participants reaffirming their dedication to promoting peace and tolerance in their respective communities. As such initiatives continue to gain traction across Pakistan, they serve as beacons of hope for a more inclusive and harmonious future.

