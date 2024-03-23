Interfaith Iftar hosted by LifeAtLahore & WCLA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) LifeAtLahore in partnership with the Walled City of Lahore Authority(WCLA), held an inspiring Interfaith Iftar at Masjid Wazir Khan Chowk on the eve of Pakistan Day.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday,this year's event was a profound celebration of unity and peace, beautifully highlighted by the participation of non-Muslim friends who graciously served meals to Muslim attendees observing their Ramadan fast.

Organized by LifeAtLahore, a cultural and citizens' rights campaign led by Kashf Shah (ShahofLahore), and supported by the Walled City of Lahore Authority,.The gathering was distinguished by the heartwarming act of non-Muslim community members serving Iftar to their fasting Muslim brethren, a gesture that resonated deeply with the spirit of Ramadan and underscored the values of compassion and solidarity.

Kamran Lashari, Director General (DG) of the WCLA, shared, "This special Interfaith Iftar, especially poignant on the eve of Pakistan Day, was a vibrant testament to our shared values of peace, unity, and inclusivity.Seeing our non-Muslim friends actively participate by serving meals to those fasting was a powerful expression of mutual respect and brotherhood. We are honored to facilitate such a meaningful event in partnership with LifeAtLahore

LifeAtLahore extends its sincere thanks to the Walled City of Lahore Authority, all community partners, and particularly to the non-Muslim friends who served the meals, for their unwavering commitment to making the Interfaith Iftar a profound symbol of unity and peace.