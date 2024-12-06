Interfaith Leaders Advocate Breastfeeding, Highlight Its Critical Role In Public Health
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Save the Children International, in collaboration with UNICEF, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, and Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, on Friday organized a significant interfaith dialogue bringing together religious leaders from Muslim, Sikh, Hindu, and Christian communities to discuss and promote the importance of breastfeeding.
Hosted by Dr. Shahid Rehman, Director of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, the dialogue included prominent religious scholars representing Sunni, Deobandi, Ahle Hadith, Shia, and Jamia Darul Uloom. This diverse gathering facilitated an exchange of perspectives and insights on teachings and practices across different faiths.
During the session, interfaith leaders collectively pledged to advocate for breastfeeding within their communities, highlighting its critical role in improving public health. Government officials, representatives from United Nations agencies, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), international NGOs (INGOs), and Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) also attended, demonstrating broad-based support for addressing this vital health issue.
A technical session, led by Dr. Yuzan Shahid, shed light on the significance of nutrition and key indicators related to maternal and child health in Balochistan.
The event concluded with a strong commitment from government officials and MPAs to enforce the Breastmilk Substitutes (BMS) Act, strengthen breastfeeding promotion efforts, and implement family-friendly policies.
Azam Kayani, Project Manager at Save the Children, extended his gratitude to all participants and outlined actionable points agreed upon during the dialogue.
This interfaith initiative underscores the power of unity in addressing critical health challenges. By fostering collaboration between religious leaders and government officials, the event aims to positively impact maternal and child health and well-being in Balochistan.
