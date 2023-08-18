Interfaith leaders condemn Jaranwala tragedy, call for unity, peace

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :The religious leaders from various faiths on Friday condemned the tragic incident in Jaranwala emphasizing the importance of unity, respect, and religious harmony in the nation.

Addressing the press conference at Lahore Press Club, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad said islam is a religion of peace, explicitly forbidding the burning of sacred places or religious artefacts.

He said the teachings of respect and humanity were central to the Islamic faith, and the Constitution of Pakistan guaranteed the rights of all minorities.

Maulana Azad expressed his concern over anti-state elements attempting to sow discord and religious unrest in Pakistan and emphasized that the tragic events in Jaranwala were a condemnable act aimed at disrupting the nation's harmony. He called for unity and the protection of Pakistan's security.

Archbishop Sebastian Shaw added his voice, expressing solidarity with the nation and denouncing external forces attempting to foment division. He cautioned against falling into the trap of religious conflict, asserting that the people of Pakistan stand united against such attempts.

Bishop Azad Marshall demanded that the perpetrators of the Jaranwala tragedy should be brought to justice. He underlined the need for accountability to ensure that such heinous acts were not repeated.

The religious leaders collectively voiced their sadness over the tragedy and stood in support of Pakistan's security forces, emphasizing that the protection of all religious places and rituals was a shared responsibility.

They called upon the government to take decisive action against those involved in the Jaranwala incident.

The conference participants called for the sanctity of religious sites and places of worship of all faiths adding that no individual should take the law into their own hands. They emphasized the importance of presenting the facts transparently to the nation and avoiding the wrongful targeting of innocent individuals.

Among others who addressed the presser include Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer, Mufti Mubashir Ahmed, Mufti Ramzan Sialvi, Hafiz Kazim Raza Naqvi, Archbishop Sebastian Shaw, Bishop Azad Marshall, Pastor Immanuel Khokhar, Dr Markus Fida, Sardar Bishan Singh, Sardar Ranjit Singh Gyani, Pandit Bhagat Lal Khokhar, Bishop Wilson, Maulana Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari, Pir Waliullah Shah Bukhari, Maulana Ehsanullah Tabasim, Pir Qazi Abdul Ghaffar Qadri, Mir Asif Akbar Qadri, Maulana Fateh Mohammad Rashidi, Maulana Mukhtiar Ahmad Nadeem, Mufti Muhammad Shafiq Awan, Pir Usman Noori, Allama Sajjad Hussain Javadi, Allama Rasheed Turabi, Mufti Ashiq Hussain Shah, Allama Shakilur Rahman Nasir, Maulana Obaidullah Naqshbandi, Allama Abdul Sattar Niazi, Bilal Ahmad Mir, Hafiz Syed Muhammad Abdul Razzaq Azad, Sahibzada Syed Abdul Basir Azad, Khawaja Javed Aslam Sahaf, Chaudhry Shahaz Ahmed, Mian Ajmal Abbas and Haji Ghulam Hussain Chandio.