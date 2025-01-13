Interfaith Leaders Unite In Abbottabad To Discuss Climate Change
Published January 13, 2025
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) A seminar on interfaith harmony and social unity addressing climate change was held in Abbottabad on Monday.
The event organized by the Center for Social education and Development (CSED) featured comprehensive discussions on Pakistan's vulnerabilities to climate change and strategies to mitigate its impact.
Participants at the workshop learned that Pakistan is ranked among the top 20 countries most affected by climate change. The gathering brought together a diverse group of participants, including religious leaders, pastors, members of the Sikh and Hindu communities, university students, political representatives and women professionals.
Key speakers shed light on the severe consequences of rising global temperatures, such as disrupted rainfall patterns, glacier melt and adverse effects on wildlife, which increasingly encroach on human habitats due to dwindling resources in their natural environments.
Highlighting the role of trees in combating carbon emissions, experts noted that 80 trees are needed to neutralize the carbon footprint of one individual.
They underscored that all major religions emphasize the importance of environmental stewardship and urged faith leaders to leverage their platforms mosques, churches, temples, and pulpits to educate communities about sustainable practices.
The seminar concluded with a collective call for a balanced lifestyle and equitable use of resources to address shared environmental challenges.
CSED Executive Director Mubashir Akram, trainers Sikandar Khan and Junaid Ahmed, Dr. Shahid Amin of Hazara University, religious scholar Mufti Jafar Tayyar Maqbool Awan, Pastor Aslam Nazuk, Sikh representative Tushar Singh, Hindu community leader Sajan Lal, Provincial Chairman of All Government Employees Union Shaukat Kayani, and women representatives Samina Arum and Ayesha were present in the seminar.
The participants collectively pledged to play an active role in raising awareness and combating the effects of climate change through interfaith collaboration and community initiatives.
