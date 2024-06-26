Interfaith Leadership Show Unanimity Against Drug Abuse At ANF Conference
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh on the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, here on Wednesday organized an impactful Inter-Faith Conference. This unique event brought together religious leaders from a diverse range of faiths, including islam, Christianity, Sikhism, Hinduism, and Zoroastrianism, to address the pressing issue of drug abuse.
The conference, held at the Arts Council saw a united front from religious leadership, as speakers from each faith denounced drug abuse. They emphasized that drug abuse was strictly prohibited in their respective religions, reinforcing the universal message that substance abuse undermines the moral and ethical fabric of society.
In his welcome address, ANF Sindh Force Commander Brigadier Umer Farooq emphasized the evolving nature of drug trafficking, noting that the dealers were advancing their methods. He highlighted the rising use and demand for drugs like crystal meth, ecstasy, and methamphetamine among the youth.
Brigadier Umer Farooq asserted that no religion condones drug abuse and that societal rejection of drugs as forbidden is crucial to reducing demand. He called on religious leaders to collaborate with the ANF in eradicating this scourge according to their beliefs.
Maulana Azad Jameel, President of the Markazi Ulema Council Sindh, representing the Muslim community, remarked that drug abuse has alarmingly become fashionable and requires joint efforts for its elimination. He stressed the importance of parental involvement in combating this trend and underscored Islamic teachings that view drug abuse as harmful and counterproductive.
Representing the Christian community, Right Reverend Frederick John, the Bishop of Karachi and Balochistan Diocese, affirmed that all religions condemn drug abuse. He informed the audience about the rehabilitation work of an institution named Ibtida and urged unity in supporting the ANF's efforts.
Bishop Frederick John also highlighted scriptural condemnations of such practices.
Ram Nath Maharaj, representing the Hindu community, cited the prohibition of drug abuse in the Bhagavad Gita and Vedas. He mentioned that his community has initiated sports activities to keep the youth away from drugs.
The Sikh and Parsi speakers also reiterated that their religious doctrines explicitly forbid drug abuse, underscoring a shared commitment to combating this social menace.
Addressing the event, Principal Secretary to the Governor of Sindh, Bilal Ahmed Memon, commended the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for organizing the conference and bringing together various faiths to combat drug abuse.
He highlighted the need to invest in the youth, mentioning that Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has launched several initiatives, including IT training programs, to steer keep the people away from this social evil.
Bilal Ahmed Memon called on the Muslim scholars to emphasize in their Friday sermons that drug abuse is forbidden.
Arts Council President Ahmed Shah also expressed gratitude to the ANF for its efforts in fighting this major issue, but stressed that combating drug abuse requires collective responsibility. He pointed out the rising trend of drug abuse in the city's affluent areas.
The speeches left a powerful impression on attendees, demonstrating that despite theological differences, there is a common ground in the fight against drug abuse. The unity displayed at the conference serves as a beacon of hope and a call to action for communities to work together to eradicate drug abuse and its devastating effects.
Among others, the conference was also attended by renowned artist Yousuf Bashir Qureshi, Former Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, senior officers from ANF, Police, Customs and other relevant agencies.
