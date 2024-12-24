Interfaith Peace Committee expresses solidarity with Christian community

Central Interfaith Peace Committee expressed solidarity with Christian community by arranging a Christmas ceremony here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Central Interfaith Peace Committee expressed solidarity with Christian community by arranging a Christmas ceremony here on Tuesday.

City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil attends the ceremony as special guest.

Chief Traffic Officer Farhan Aslam, SP Lyallpur Town Rehman Qadir, other police officers and Interfaith Peace Committee members, Bishop Andrias Rehmat, Maulana Tahir Sialvi, Central Imambargah’s Mutawali Jafar Shah and others were also present on the occasion.

CPO Kamran Adil said that the purpose of joining the ceremony was to share the joys of the Christian community.

He also wished ‘Marry Christmas’ with Christian community on their religious day and said we should share the joys of each other.

Later, members of the Interfaith Peace Committee along with CPO cut a Christmas cake and prayed for the security of the country.