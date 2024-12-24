Interfaith Peace Committee Expresses Solidarity With Christian Community
Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2024 | 10:39 PM
Central Interfaith Peace Committee expressed solidarity with Christian community by arranging a Christmas ceremony here on Tuesday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Central Interfaith Peace Committee expressed solidarity with Christian community by arranging a Christmas ceremony here on Tuesday.
City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil attends the ceremony as special guest.
Chief Traffic Officer Farhan Aslam, SP Lyallpur Town Rehman Qadir, other police officers and Interfaith Peace Committee members, Bishop Andrias Rehmat, Maulana Tahir Sialvi, Central Imambargah’s Mutawali Jafar Shah and others were also present on the occasion.
CPO Kamran Adil said that the purpose of joining the ceremony was to share the joys of the Christian community.
He also wished ‘Marry Christmas’ with Christian community on their religious day and said we should share the joys of each other.
Later, members of the Interfaith Peace Committee along with CPO cut a Christmas cake and prayed for the security of the country.
Recent Stories
Only a trickle of UN emergency food aid getting to desperate Gazans: UN
NASA probe makes closest ever pass by the Sun
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif greets Christian community on Christma ..
Kundi urges KP leaders to focus on addressing health, security issues
Comedy play “ Three Idiots” held at PAC
Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar urges unity, equ ..
Interfaith Peace Committee expresses solidarity with Christian community
Nuclear energy key solution to reforming energy sector, mitigating climate chan ..
Bugti greets Christian community on occasion of Christmas
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding acquisition land for Sukkur-Hyderabad moto ..
Quaid-e-Azam’s principles vital for dealing challenges of country: Balochistan ..
MCF accelerates anti-encroachment operation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif greets Christian community on Christmas1 minute ago
-
Kundi urges KP leaders to focus on addressing health, security issues42 seconds ago
-
Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar urges unity, equality on Christmas45 seconds ago
-
Interfaith Peace Committee expresses solidarity with Christian community47 seconds ago
-
Nuclear energy key solution to reforming energy sector, mitigating climate change49 seconds ago
-
Bugti greets Christian community on occasion of Christmas17 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding acquisition land for Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway M631 minutes ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam’s principles vital for dealing challenges of country: Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) ..31 minutes ago
-
MCF accelerates anti-encroachment operation42 minutes ago
-
LESCO inducts children of deceased employees45 minutes ago
-
PFA fails attempt to supply dead meat to city51 minutes ago
-
Experts discuss climate change impacts on crop calendars51 minutes ago