Interference in govt affairs , scuffle with police case: Capt (Retd) Safdar interim bail extended till Oct 26

Sessions court has extended interim bail of Capt (Retd) Safdar to October 26 in the case pertaining to interference in government affairs and scuffle with police besides ordering not to arrest him

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th October, 2019) Sessions court has extended interim bail of Capt (Retd) Safdar to October 26 in the case pertaining to interference in government affairs and scuffle with police besides ordering not to arrest him.Capt (Retd) Safdar had filed petition in the court for fear of his apprehension in this case against him.Additional Sessions Judge Tajammal Shahzad took up the petition for hearing .On expiry of his interim bail Capt (Retd) Safdar appeared in the court along with his lawyers.It was pointed out in the bail application police personnel have registered case of scuffle with police following the appearance of Maryam Nawaz in the court.The petition said that the case registered against Capt (Retd) Safdar is against the facts and politically motivated.

Counsel for Capt (Retd) Safdar expressed apprehension that his client would be arrested.

What incident has been mentioned in the case, Capt (Retd) Safdar even does not know about it nor any policeman was tortured. Therefore, his bail plea be accepted.Talking to media men Capt (Retd) Safdar said eversince announcement has been made about Azadi March , the arrests have been started .

The arrests are continuing after abrogation of the constitution by Pervez Musharraf on October 12. Cases are being registered against our family members. The daughter of former Prime Minister has been sent to jail .Azadi March by Maulana Fazlur Rehman is a movement to salvage parliament and constitution.