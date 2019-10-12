UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Interference In Govt Affairs , Scuffle With Police Case: Capt (Retd) Safdar Interim Bail Extended Till Oct 26

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 03:41 PM

Interference in govt affairs , scuffle with police case: Capt (Retd) Safdar interim bail extended till Oct 26

Sessions court has extended interim bail of Capt (Retd) Safdar to October 26 in the case pertaining to interference in government affairs and scuffle with police besides ordering not to arrest him

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th October, 2019) Sessions court has extended interim bail of Capt (Retd) Safdar to October 26 in the case pertaining to interference in government affairs and scuffle with police besides ordering not to arrest him.Capt (Retd) Safdar had filed petition in the court for fear of his apprehension in this case against him.Additional Sessions Judge Tajammal Shahzad took up the petition for hearing .On expiry of his interim bail Capt (Retd) Safdar appeared in the court along with his lawyers.It was pointed out in the bail application police personnel have registered case of scuffle with police following the appearance of Maryam Nawaz in the court.The petition said that the case registered against Capt (Retd) Safdar is against the facts and politically motivated.

Counsel for Capt (Retd) Safdar expressed apprehension that his client would be arrested.

What incident has been mentioned in the case, Capt (Retd) Safdar even does not know about it nor any policeman was tortured. Therefore, his bail plea be accepted.Talking to media men Capt (Retd) Safdar said eversince announcement has been made about Azadi March , the arrests have been started .

The arrests are continuing after abrogation of the constitution by Pervez Musharraf on October 12. Cases are being registered against our family members. The daughter of former Prime Minister has been sent to jail .Azadi March by Maulana Fazlur Rehman is a movement to salvage parliament and constitution.

Related Topics

Hearing Prime Minister Pervez Musharraf Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Parliament Jail Lawyers Azadi March October Family Media Government Court

Recent Stories

Turkish Military Coordinating Actions in Syria Wit ..

2 minutes ago

Illegal petrol pumps fined in Faisalabad

33 seconds ago

No response yet to a letter written to UN official ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Says Necessary to Free Syria From Military P ..

2 minutes ago

They will be victorious whatever cruelty they subj ..

14 minutes ago

10 unregistered power connections suspended in Fai ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.