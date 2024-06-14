Interference In State Affairs: Court Discharges Anchorperson Imran Riaz
Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2024 | 09:53 PM
A local court on Friday discharged anchorperson Imran Riaz in a case of damaging state property and interfering in state affairs
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) A local court on Friday discharged anchorperson Imran Riaz in a case of damaging state property and interfering in state affairs.
Earlier, the police produced the anchorperson before a judicial magistrate in Cantt court and sought his physical remand.
The investigation officer stated that the accused was arrested for being nominated in a case of damaging state property and interfering in state affairs. He pleaded with the court to grant a 10-day physical remand of the accused to identify other suspects and facilitate their arrest.
However, Imran Riaz's counsel opposed the request, arguing that his client was nominated in a baseless case.
Following arguments from both parties, the judicial magistrate reserved the verdict. Later, the court announced the verdict and discharged Imran Riaz from the case. The court noted that no evidence was available to establish the charges against the accused.
Sarwar Road police had registered a case against anchorperson Imran Riaz and others on charges of driving a car at high speed, breaking security barriers, and damaging state property.
Recent Stories
Cleaning of nullahs to be completed before monsoon season: Mayor Karachi
Sindh allocates Rs 3.66 bln for People’s Bus Service in budget for FY 2024-25
Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years imprisonment
RDA observes anti-dengue day to raise awareness against disease
PRCS celebrates World Blood Donor Day to raise awareness about regular blood don ..
Sindh government prioritizes clean environment with increased budget allocation
HESCO CEO visits AMI, Complaint Center and WAPDA Computer Center
Karachi's largest Eid prayer gathering at Polo Ground
Sindh govt proposes Rs 959 bln for development expenditure
Ambassador Hashmi visits Pingdingshan city
DC chairs meeting to review anti-Polio campaign
Independent Living Center inaugurated at UHE
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cleaning of nullahs to be completed before monsoon season: Mayor Karachi2 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years imprisonment2 minutes ago
-
RDA observes anti-dengue day to raise awareness against disease4 minutes ago
-
PRCS celebrates World Blood Donor Day to raise awareness about regular blood donations4 minutes ago
-
Sindh government prioritizes clean environment with increased budget allocation4 minutes ago
-
HESCO CEO visits AMI, Complaint Center and WAPDA Computer Center5 minutes ago
-
Karachi's largest Eid prayer gathering at Polo Ground3 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt proposes Rs 959 bln for development expenditure3 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting to review anti-Polio campaign3 minutes ago
-
Independent Living Center inaugurated at UHE3 minutes ago
-
National language a source of rich civilization, culture: PU VC13 minutes ago
-
LHC orders crackdown on smoke-emitting vehicles13 minutes ago