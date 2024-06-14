Interference in state affairs: Court discharges anchorperson Imran Riaz

A local court on Friday discharged anchorperson Imran Riaz in a case of damaging state property and interfering in state affairs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) A local court on Friday discharged anchorperson Imran Riaz in a case of damaging state property and interfering in state affairs.

Earlier, the police produced the anchorperson before a judicial magistrate in Cantt court and sought his physical remand.

The investigation officer stated that the accused was arrested for being nominated in a case of damaging state property and interfering in state affairs. He pleaded with the court to grant a 10-day physical remand of the accused to identify other suspects and facilitate their arrest.

However, Imran Riaz's counsel opposed the request, arguing that his client was nominated in a baseless case.

Following arguments from both parties, the judicial magistrate reserved the verdict. Later, the court announced the verdict and discharged Imran Riaz from the case. The court noted that no evidence was available to establish the charges against the accused.

Sarwar Road police had registered a case against anchorperson Imran Riaz and others on charges of driving a car at high speed, breaking security barriers, and damaging state property.