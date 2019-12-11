Interference of judiciary in policy matters is problem: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that interference of judiciary in policy matters is a problem

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th December, 2019) Federal Minister while commenting upon the decision of Islamabad High Court on allowing heavy bikers to use the motorway, he tweeted such type of judgments are a problem.

On the basis of what expertise , respected judges can give decision upon highways policy.Fawad Chaudhry said that in his humble opinion, a severe damage has been caused to judiciary due to interference in policy matters and it should not repeat mistakes of the past.IHC has issued orders to IG Motorway police to allow heavy bikers to use motorway.