Interim bail granted to three sons of Mufti Azizur Rehman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :A sessions court on Tuesday granted interim bail to three sons of Mufti Azizur Rehman in a seminary student sexual assault case till June 30.

The court sought record of the case from the police till the next date of hearing.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Nauman Muhammad Naeem heard the bail applications of Latifur Rehman, Waseemur Rehman and Wasiur Rehman sons of Mufti Azizur Rehman.

A counsel for the petitioners argued before the court and said the police had registered a sexual assault and criminal intimidation case against Mufti Rehman and others.

He submitted that the police had also nominated various unknown persons in the matter and it was feared that police might arrest his clients. He submitted that his clients did not have any link with the case and pleaded with the court to grant bail to them.

At this, the court restrained police from arresting the petitioners till June 30 and sought record of the case from it.

On June 17, the North Cantonment police had registered a case under charges ofsexual assault and criminal intimidation against Mufti Rehman and others.