GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge Arshad Mehmood on Wednesday extended interim bail of Capt (R) Safdar and MPA Imran Khalid Butt till November 10.

Capt (R) Safdar and MPA Imran Khalid appeared before the court in a sedition case registered on October 3 by Satellite police station.