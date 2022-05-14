Interim bail of PM Shehbaz Sharif extended till May 21

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :A special court on Saturday extended interim bail of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, till May 21 in a case, registered by the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA).

Special Judge Central Ijaz Hussain Awan conducted the case proceedings, wherein Hamza Shehbaz and other accused appeared and got their attendance marked.

Advocate Amjad Pervaiz submitted an exemption application on behalf of Shehbaz Sharif and stated that his client was in London for medical checkup. He pleaded with the court to exempt his client from personal appearance for one day.

The FIA prosecutor submitted that if it was a matter of Shehbaz Sharif's medical examination, and therefore he would not oppose the plea.

Advocate Amjad Pervaiz argued that no witnesses had given any statement against Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz so far. He submitted that the agency had registered the case on basis of mere allegations.

The court adjourned further hearing till May 21 and also extended interim bail of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz.

Meanwhile, two different accountability courts adjourned hearing of cases against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and others till May 25 and May 21, respectively.