Interim bail of PTI leaders extended

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) The interim bail of PTI's former Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan, cabinet members and MPAs in corruption and illegal appointments cases was extended till February 13.

PTI's former Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Fazal Elahi, Kamran Bangash and Muhammad Asif, MPAs Ajmal Khan, Guldad Khan and Aftab Alam were having allegations of corruption and illegal appointments in different districts.

The court had already granted them interim bail which was further extended.