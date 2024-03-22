Open Menu

Interim Bail Of Qaisara Elahi, Others Confirmed In Ring Road Extension Case

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2024 | 08:37 PM

Interim bail of Qaisara Elahi, others confirmed in Ring Road extension case

An anti-corruption court on Friday confirmed the interim bail of former chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi's wife, Qaisara Elahi, son Rasikh Elahi, and daughter-in-law Zahra Elahi in the Ring Road extension project case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) An anti-corruption court on Friday confirmed the interim bail of former chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi's wife, Qaisara Elahi, son Rasikh Elahi, and daughter-in-law Zahra Elahi in the Ring Road extension project case.

The court also confirmed the interim bail of co-accused former director-general of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Amir Ahmad Khan in the case.

The court directed the accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs 500,000 each to avail the relief.

Anti-Corruption Court Judge Safdar Ali Bhatti announced the decision following conclusion of arguments by the parties on the bail petitions of the accused. Qaisara Elahi and the other accused appeared during the proceedings and marked their attendance.

Petitioners' counsel argued that Parvez Elahi had already been discharged in the case.

They submitted that Parvez Elahi did not take any illegal action and that the extension of Ring Road was approved in accordance with the LDA laws. They pleaded with the court to confirm the bails of their clients.

However, a prosecutor for the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab argued that Parvez Elahi misused his powers and approved the Ring Road extension project to benefit his family members. He submitted that the price of the 300-acre land, owned by the Parvez Elahi family increased many times as a result of the decision. He pleaded with the court to dismiss the bail petitions of the accused.

The ACE Punjab had registered a case against Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and others, alleging that the former chief minister approved the Ring Road extension project to benefit his family's land ownership.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Punjab Road Wife Price Family Court

Recent Stories

UAF holds walk to mark World Water Day

UAF holds walk to mark World Water Day

3 minutes ago
 47,023 candidates appear in written exam for 7,909 ..

47,023 candidates appear in written exam for 7,909 police posts

1 minute ago
 Pigeons trapped under overhead bridge rescued, rel ..

Pigeons trapped under overhead bridge rescued, released

1 minute ago
 Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ..

Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ahead of vote

1 minute ago
 China has over 1.09 billion netizens

China has over 1.09 billion netizens

1 minute ago
 US, Mindstorm partner to empower KP youth in digit ..

US, Mindstorm partner to empower KP youth in digital gaming industry

1 minute ago
Grant for police officials

Grant for police officials

9 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir President, Barrister Sultan ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President, Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry termed Pakis ..

9 minutes ago
 DC Kohat chairs meeting to address issues at KMU I ..

DC Kohat chairs meeting to address issues at KMU Institute of Medical Sciences

9 minutes ago
 WB village civic facility programme reviewed

WB village civic facility programme reviewed

16 minutes ago
 Opposition in KP assembly stages protest

Opposition in KP assembly stages protest

57 seconds ago
 Rangers crack down on criminal gang in Katcha area

Rangers crack down on criminal gang in Katcha area

59 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan