Interim Bail Of Senator Mustafa Nawaz Extended Till July 2

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 03:19 PM

Interim bail of Senator Mustafa Nawaz extended till July 2

Additional District and Session Judge Jehangir Awan on Thursday extended the interim bail of PPPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar till July 2

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Additional District and Session Judge Jehangir Awan on Thursday extended the interim bail of PPPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar till July 2.

Mustafa Nawaz appeared in the court along with his lawyer Khanzada Chaudhry following which the court gave the verdict to extend the bail.

It may be mentioned that Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar is facing the trailin a case registered at Margallah police station for protesting in the area andinterfering in the official duties of policemen during protest.

